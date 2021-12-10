'My Hero, My Best Friend': Brigadier Lidder's Daughter, Wife Bid Him a Tearful Goodbye

Brigadier Lakhwinder Singh Lidder’s wife Geetika Lidder, and daughter, Aashna Lidder, bid a tearful goodbye to him this morning in Delhi’s Brar Crematorium. A poignant video of the scene showed Aashna, with her mother Geetika by her side, weeping as she placed a bunch of rose petals on her father’s coffin.

“I am going to be 17. So he was with me for 17 years, we will go ahead with happy memories. It’s a national loss. My father was a hero, my best friend. Maybe it was destined and better things will come our way. He was my biggest motivator," Aashna Lidder said.

#WATCH | Delhi: The wife and daughter of Brig LS Lidder pay their last respects to him at Brar Square, Delhi Cantt. He lost his life in #TamilNaduChopperCrash on 8th December. pic.twitter.com/oiHWxelISi— ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2021

Geetika Lidder said that he should be given a smiling send-off. “We must give him a good farewell, a smiling send-off, I am a soldier’s wife. It’s a big loss," she said.

Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar on Friday laid wreaths on the mortal remains of Lidder, who died along with 12 others in the military chopper crash in Tamil Nadu. Brigadier Lidder’s mortal remains were kept at Brar square in Delhi cantonment before his cremation.

Many senior defence personnel also paid their last respects to Lidder at Brar square. Born on June 26, 1969, Brigadier Lidder was defence assistant to the CDS since January 2021. He was commissioned in the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles (JAKRIF) in December 1990 and commanded a battalion of the JAKRIF in Congo as UN peacekeeping force. He also commanded a brigade on India’s northern borders. He served as director at the Military Operations Directorate and also as defence assistant at Kazakhstan.

A second-generation Army officer, Brig Lidder was set to be promoted as Major General soon and was preparing for his next posting after serving as a key member in Gen Rawat’s team for more than a year.

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Rawat, his wife Madhulika, Brig Lidder and 10 other armed forces personnel were killed in the Mi-17V5 helicopter crash near Coonoor on Wednesday, in one of the biggest air accidents in India in decades involving senior military officers.

