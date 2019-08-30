'My Husband Hasn't Spoken to Parents in 22 Days': Urmila Hits Out at Govt Over Lockdown in J&K
Urmila Matondkar, who contested the Lok Sabha election unsuccessfully on Congress ticket, said that Article 370 was abrogated in an 'inhuman manner'.
Urmila Matondkar, who contested the Lok Sabha election unsuccessfully on Congress ticket, said that Article 370 was abrogated in an 'inhuman manner'.
Nanded (Maha): Actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar on Thursday hit out at the Centre over the security clamp-down imposed in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of government's move to downgrade the state of it's special status and bifurcate it to two union territories.
Addressing the media, the actor-turned politician said that her husband has been unable to speak to his parents, who live in Kashmir. "The question is not only about abrogating Article 370. It was done in inhuman manner," Matondkar, who contested the Lok Sabha election unsuccessfully on Congress ticket, she said.
"My father-in-law and mother-in-law stay there. Both are diabetic, have high blood pressure. Today is the 22nd day, neither me nor my husband have been able to speak to them. We have no clue if they have medicines available at home," she said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Drastic Gain in Market Share May not be Apple’s Main Target in New FDI Ruling
- Virgil van Dijk, Lucy Bronze Win UEFA Player of the Year Awards
- Deepa Malik Basks in Khel Ratna Glory, Bajrang Punia Misses Ceremony
- Sanitary Napkin Costing Re 1 for 'Suvidha' of Women Launched by All-Men Panel
- Ravi Shastri Visits Bob Marley Museum With Coaching Staff