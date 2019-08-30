Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'My Husband Hasn't Spoken to Parents in 22 Days': Urmila Hits Out at Govt Over Lockdown in J&K

Urmila Matondkar, who contested the Lok Sabha election unsuccessfully on Congress ticket, said that Article 370 was abrogated in an 'inhuman manner'.

News18.com

Updated:August 30, 2019, 7:49 AM IST
Nanded (Maha): Actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar on Thursday hit out at the Centre over the security clamp-down imposed in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of government's move to downgrade the state of it's special status and bifurcate it to two union territories.

Addressing the media, the actor-turned politician said that her husband has been unable to speak to his parents, who live in Kashmir. "The question is not only about abrogating Article 370. It was done in inhuman manner," Matondkar, who contested the Lok Sabha election unsuccessfully on Congress ticket, she said.

"My father-in-law and mother-in-law stay there. Both are diabetic, have high blood pressure. Today is the 22nd day, neither me nor my husband have been able to speak to them. We have no clue if they have medicines available at home," she said.

