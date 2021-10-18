'My Husband Was Killed in Fake Encounter': Wife of 'Criminal', Killed by UP Police

Hours after a man succumbed to bullet injuries on Sunday night during treatment at a Lucknow hospital, the wife of the deceased on Monday accused the Uttar Pradesh Police of killing her husband in a fake encounter.

According to reports, the deceased has been identified as Taufiq, a resident of Babutara village in the Pratapgarh district of the state.

Taufiq’s wife Aliya Khan has claimed that her husband was killed in a fake encounter by the Swat team of Pratapgarh district police. “My husband was nabbed by the police, the SWAT team forced him to run and then shot at him,” said Khan.

However, the Pratapgarh police claimed that Taufiq had suffered bullet injuries during an encounter. “In the encounter, two police personnel were also injured,” said a senior police officer stationed at the Pratapgarh district police headquarters.

According to the police officer, Pratapgarh police had received intelligence inputs about two robbers, who had recently looted an ATM, hiding at Babutara village. “A special team was formed to raid the village and arrest the two wanted on Saturday,” added the officer.

“Taufiq and his associate, upon sighting the police team, opened fire. Two police constables Satyam and Ram Singh were injured in the firing. The police team in retaliation opened fire. Taufiq suffered a bullet injury in the incident while his accomplice was arrested,” added the officer.

The police officer further said that Taufiq was rushed to SRM Hospital in Prayagraj for medical treatment. Doctors of the hospital took out his bullet but referred him to Lucknow as his health was deteriorating. “He died late on Sunday evening during treatment,” added the officer.

The Pratapgarh Police, to prevent any untoward incident, have pumped in more force in Babutara Village. Relatives and villagers are protesting Taufiq’s killing and demanding stringent action against police personnel.

