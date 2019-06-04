‘My Life is Unique, Book in the Making’: Robert Vadra Posts on Facebook Hours Before Being Questioned by ED

Businessman Robert Vadra, accused in money laundering case, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday for questioning as a part of investigation into a case involving overseas properties owned by him.Hours before the questioning, Vadra, brother-in-law of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, said in a Facebook post that he was on his way to questioning "for the 13th time" after being interrogated by the ED for "almost 80 hours"."As I make my way for the 13th time, post almost 80 hours with the Enforcement Directorate, answering any number of questions, amidst sensation and unnecessary drama around, I stay focused and calm," Vadra, 50, wrote on Facebook on Tuesday morning.In a message seemingly directed at the media, he said, “But blatantly and carelessly airing my health matters is not correct... But my time spent with people with worst problems, ailing, blind and orphaned kids to see them still smile, gives me the strength to go on.”“My life is unique and I have fought for almost a decade over baseless accusations. Physically situations can change, but ones honest mind cannot. I’m determined on the truth and it is a book in the making, for the world to read and know clearly, my side ...Last week, he had skipped his scheduled appearance before the probe agency citing ill health and filed a plea seeking permission to travel to London for treatment of tumour in his large intestine.He faces allegations of money laundering in buying a property in London worth 1.9 million pounds.