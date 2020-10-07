My Life's Purpose Is To Bring People Of All Faiths Together: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said his life’s purpose is to bring people of all faiths together in India. He made the remark on Twitter while tagging a media report in which Nobel laureate economist Joseph Stiglitz is quoted as saying that “politics of division is an antitheses of what needs to be done” in the country.

“I agree. My life’s purpose is to bring people of all faiths together in this land,” Gandhi tweeted. The nobel laureate was quoted as saying that division in society will weaken India forever.

