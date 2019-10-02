'My Persuasion Power...': Jaishankar 'Convinces' US on India's Decision to Buy S-400 from Russia
It would be my hope that people understand why this particular transaction is important for us, so I think of your question to me is hypothetical, Jaishankar said.
File photo of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (PTI)
Washington: India has apprised the Trump Administration of its decision to purchase S-400 missile system from Russia, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said here on Tuesday, exuding confidence that the Americans would appreciate its rational.
India has made a decision on the S-400 and we have discussed that with the US government. I am reasonably convinced of the powers of my persuasion (sic), Jaishankar said, responding to a question from a Russian journalist on the possibilities of US sanctions on India under CAATSA as it goes ahead with its decision to purchase S-400 Triumph missile defence system from the Russia.
It would be my hope that people understand why this particular transaction is important for us, so I think of your question to me is hypothetical, Jaishankar said, during his appearance at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), a Washington DC-based top American think tank.
(With PTI inputs)
