'My Son Was Brutally Beaten': Gangster Jaipal Bhullar's Family Demands Probe, Refuse to Cremate Body

The family of slain gangster Jaipal Singh Bhullar, who was killed during an encounter with the police in Kolkata, on Sunday refused to cremate his body. Bhullar’s family alleged that he was brutally thrashed before being gunned down and that his post-mortem should be conducted again.

Bhullar and another gangster Jaspreet Singh, involved in killing two policemen recently in Ludhiana, were gunned down by Kolkata police team in a shootout on June 9. Bhullar and Jaspreet were shot dead by a Special Task Force team of the Kolkata police on pin-pointed information provided by the Punjab Police about the gangsters’ hideout in a housing society in the New Town area of the city.

The mortal remains of Bhullar reached his hometown here Saturday night and all the arrangements were made for his cremation on Sunday. His younger brother Amritpal Singh, lodged in Central Jail Bathinda, was brought here amid tight security for performing the last rites of his brother.

However, Bhullar’s father Bhupinder Singh, who is a retired Punjab police inspector, alleged that after seeing the condition of the body during the last rituals, their family members observed some suspicious marks. “It is certain that my son was brutally beaten before the encounter. Being an inspector myself, I am aware of all facts. When I had reached Kolkata to receive the body, even at that time I was not allowed to see the body of my son," Bhupinder said.

Later, the family members also met Deputy Commissioner Gurpal Singh Chahal and submitted an application demanding the second post-mortem following which the former asked Assistant Commissioner Ravinder Singh Arora to enquire into the matter. SDM Amit Gupta along with some senior police officials also met the family members of Bhullar regarding the gangster’s cremation. However, the family members did not agree.

When contacted, Chahal said since the incident did not take place here and the matter was pertaining out of his jurisdiction, he has sought a report from the police. The sub divisional magistrate said they had made all arrangements for the cremation, but the family members repeatedly asked for the post-mortem which is beyond their authority as the encounter had taken place in Kolkata.

