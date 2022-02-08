My Stall in Mathura Was Vandalised Over Business Rivalry, There Was No Communal Angle, Says Owner

Months after his dosa stall was vandalised in Mathura in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, Saqir, now a proud owner of American Dosa Corner, on Tuesday said the incident was “not communal, but business-related”.

On August 18, 2021, Saqir’s stall was attacked over its Hindu name. “The person who got it done had galat soch (wrong ideology). He used to run a stall here called Jainath Dosa and wanted to target me to remove competition. He used the name, Srinathji Dosa, as an excuse," Saqir said.

“This wasn’t a law and order issue. My business rival had personal animosity towards me. One phone call and the local police came to help us," he said.

The Mathura police had registered a first information report (FIR) on grounds of criminal intimidation and mischief.

Sanjay Kumar, a taxi driver from the area, said, “Jo hua galat hua (whatever happened was wrong). But it is a thing of the past. Customers don’t care about the name. Look at the queue.”

Aniket, who runs another food stall opposite American Dosa Corner, said their biggest concern was lack of business amid pandemic. “We all want our business to go back to pre-Covid times.”

