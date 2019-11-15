New Delhi: Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir, who was on Friday criticised by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi for preferring to “enjoy” in Indore rather than attending a meeting to address the alarming rise in air pollution levels, responded by saying that his work will speak for himself.

The Lok Sabha MP took to Twitter to list out a slew of projects, in the field of garbage management, education and hygiene, being undertaken in his constituency. On the issue of pollution, he said, “We are also in talks to install giant air purifiers with cutting-edge technology across the constituency, which will substantially reduce pollution. The pilot version will be installed within the next few weeks.”

My work will speak for itself! P.S. Agar mujhe gaali dene se Dilli ka pollution kam hoga to AAP jee bhar ke gaali dijiye. cc: Trolls pic.twitter.com/bRyYoFB02c — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) 15 November 2019

The AAP’s allegations came after cricketer VVS Laxman tweeted photos of Gambhir at a local eatery in Indore. Unconfirmed reports stated that cricketer and BJP leader Gambhir, whose name was among the Lok Sabha members summoned for the meeting, skipped the meeting as he is currently on a leisure trip to Indore. News18 could not independently verify the claim.

Kabhi pohe se teekhe, kabhi jalebi se meethe ... wonderful start to the day in Indoor, where we had breakfast outdoor 😛 pic.twitter.com/DxIPtNqYi7 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) 15 November 2019

Responding to the allegations of prioritising commercial engagements over working for his constituency, Gambhir said, “Making my commercial engagements (which were entered into before I had become an MP) an issue to mask the incompetence and political greed of their leader, is the saddest thing that the party, which claims to represent honest people, could do.”

Accusing the AAP government for spreading propaganda, he further asserted that he has faith in the people and that they will judge him for his work and not on “false narrative spread by the minions of the ‘honest CM’ of Delhi.”

The exchange of allegations comes after the meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee had to be cancelled at the last minute as most of the officials summoned did not turn up.

Three commissioners of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), vice-chairman of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), and secretary/joint secretary of the Ministry of Environment did not attend the meeting. DDA officials and municipal chairpersons also failed to turn up. A total of 21 Lok Sabha members and eight Rajya Sabha members were asked to attend the meet of which only four — chairperson Jagdambika Pal, Hasnain Masoodi, CR Patil and Sanjay Singh — turned up.

Union Environment minister Prakash Javadekar said he will launch a probe to look into the absence of the officials.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.