Myanmar Army Abandons Taga, Headquarters of Northeast Insurgent Groups, after Three Years

The Tatmadaw or Myanmar Army has left the Taga areas of Sagaing, Myanmar, which were captured in January 29, 2019 from the Northeast-based insurgent groups, according to sources.

A top insurgent leader from Sagaing confirmed: “The Myanmar Army left the Taga areas on June 15.”

The operation was carried out by the Army against Northeast origin insurgent groups on the continuous pressure of Indian government.

In Taga, Yung Aung-led National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-K), Paresh Baruah-led United Liberation Front of Assam-Independent (ULFA-I), B Swaraigra-led National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB), Jeevan Singha Kuch-led Kamatapur Liberation Organisation (KLO), IK Sangbijit-led People’s Democratic Council for Karbi Longri (PDCK) and other Manipur-based insurgent groups operated their headquarters (HQs) with the help of Naga rebel group NSCN-K.

THE MYANMAR ARMY’S 2019 CRACKDOWN

ULFA-I chief Paresh Barua had confirmed to News18 on February 17, 2019 that the Myanmar Army was conducting a crackdown against the Northeast insurgent groups at the Naga self-administered zone of Sagaing region in Myanmar.

Speaking from an undisclosed location, he had said, “It was the Myanmar Army’s operation against us due to tremendous pressure from the Government of India.”

As a result of the Myanmar Army’s operation, the insurgents fled from Taga areas to different locations. The troops of Myanmar Army arrested dozens of insurgent cadres, including seven top functionaries.

After the crackdown on all Indian-origin insurgent groups in Taga, one company of 252 battalion of Hkamti Brigade was camping at the NSCN-K’s HQs since June 15.

The top insurgent leader from Sagaing said, “The army company which was camping at Taga left the area on June 15. The abandoned HQs are now under jungle cover. Villagers are using the land for cultivation.”

THE DEAL

A strategic analyst said, “Taga is a very important place for Indian-origin insurgent groups to get the arms from China. It’s important for the Myanmar Army too to control the Kachin Independent Organisation (KIO) and its armed wing, Kachin Independent Army (KIO).”

“The Myanmar Army seized control on February 1, 2021 after a general election, in which Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) party won by a landslide. Indian-origin insurgent groups made a secret deal with the military to help the forces fight against the anti-military Peoples Defence Force (PDF). The India-based insurgent groups are fighting for the Myanmar Army against the PDF. That’s why Myanmar Army recently left the Taga areas for insurgent groups.”

Talking to News18, former Special Director General of Special Branch of Assam Police Pallav Bhattacharya said, “Operation Sunrise was launched by Tatmadaw against Northeast militants in Taga area of Sagaing Division of Myanmar in 2019 in collaboration with India, which shares a boundary of 1640 km. Owing to PDF strikes with the help of ethnic militia against Tatmadaw and the consequent casualties, it had to withdraw from this strategic area.”

“The prevailing situation in Taga area of Myanmar due to PDF activity against Tatmadaw is conducive for militant activities of Northeast India,” Bhattacharya added.

WHY TAGA MATTERS

Taga, the village on the northeast of Sagaing region of Myanmar, is the easiest route connecting Southern Sagaing to Naga-dominated Northern Sagaing of Nanyung district. KIA’s 10th brigade is located in the Western Kachin which is opposite to Taga.

Surrounded by hills and rivers, it is preferred by rebels for camps.

