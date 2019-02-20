LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Myanmar Army Continues Crackdown on Northeast Insurgents Operating from its Soil

So far, the Tatmadaw troops have claimed to arrested six NSCN(K) members, six insurgents and seized 79 weapons and assorted ammunition.

Biju Kumar Deka | News18.com

Updated:February 20, 2019, 1:29 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Myanmar Army Continues Crackdown on Northeast Insurgents Operating from its Soil
File photo of arms and ammunition recovered by Myanmar troops from Assamese and Manipuri insurgents. (Photo taken from http://cincds.gov.mm/node/1720)
Loading...
Guwahati: Troops of the Tatmadaw (the Myanmar army) carried out security operations near Takar village in the ‘Naga self-administered zone’ of Sagaing region, Myanmar, between February 8 and 19 and captured a camp, arrested four insurgents and recovered weapons and ammunition, said the office of the commander-in-chief of Myanmar.

The troops had carried out similar operations in a camp of the SS Khaplang faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-K) and the area near Takar village adjoining Nagaland and Manipur between January 29 and February 5, acting on information that Assam and Kathe (Manipuri) insurgents were moving away from there, the Myanmar army said.

So far, the Tatmadaw troops have claimed to have arrested six NSCN(K) members, six insurgents and seized 79 weapons and assorted ammunition.

The troops will continue their operations to prevent infiltration by insurgents into the 'Naga self-administered zone' and provide stability in the area, said the commander-in-chief’s office.

Last Sunday, Paresh Baruah, the chief of United Liberation Front of Assam-Independent (ULFA-I), said the Myanmar army had already occupied the camps of all rebel groups in the Takar village and surrounding areas.

Baruah said the insurgents had moved away from the area before the Myanmar army launched its operation.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram