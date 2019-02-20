Myanmar Army Continues Crackdown on Northeast Insurgents Operating from its Soil

Guwahati: Troops of the Tatmadaw (the Myanmar army) carried out security operations near Takar village in the ‘Naga self-administered zone’ of Sagaing region, Myanmar, between February 8 and 19 and captured a camp, arrested four insurgents and recovered weapons and ammunition, said the office of the commander-in-chief of Myanmar.The troops had carried out similar operations in a camp of the SS Khaplang faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-K) and the area near Takar village adjoining Nagaland and Manipur between January 29 and February 5, acting on information that Assam and Kathe (Manipuri) insurgents were moving away from there, the Myanmar army said.So far, the Tatmadaw troops have claimed to have arrested six NSCN(K) members, six insurgents and seized 79 weapons and assorted ammunition.The troops will continue their operations to prevent infiltration by insurgents into the 'Naga self-administered zone' and provide stability in the area, said the commander-in-chief’s office.Last Sunday, Paresh Baruah, the chief of United Liberation Front of Assam-Independent (ULFA-I), said the Myanmar army had already occupied the camps of all rebel groups in the Takar village and surrounding areas.Baruah said the insurgents had moved away from the area before the Myanmar army launched its operation.