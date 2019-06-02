Take the pledge to vote

Myanmar Army to Continue Crackdown on Indian Insurgents

The Tatmadaw (Myanmar army) has accused the NSCN-K of violating the bilateral ceasefire agreement it had signed on April 9, 2012, with the Sagaing regional government.

Biju Kumar Deka | News18

Updated:June 2, 2019, 10:52 PM IST
Myanmar Army to Continue Crackdown on Indian Insurgents
At the press conference of the Tatmadaw in Nay Pyi Taw.
Guwahati: The Tatmadaw (Myanmar army) will continue its operation against the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Khaplang (NSCN-K) and other Indian insurgent groups working from its soil.

During a press briefing at the Defence Service Museum in Nay Pyi Taw on Sunday, Major-General Tun Tun Nyi said, “We want to see a parallel military, but peace too. With the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, we will fight against all these evil elements.”

The press briefing was attended the army information department’s vice-chairman, Nyi, secretary Brigadier-General Zaw Min Tun and other senior military officers.

“We cannot allow any law-breaker group (to function) from our soil. We cannot allow such groups who wage war against our neighbours. We want peace among south-east Asian nations,” Nyi said.

Since January 29, more than 400 troops of the Tatmadaw have undertaken a counter-insurgency operation against the rebel groups. The headquarters of the NSCN (K) in Ta Ga village, located in the Sagaing region of Myanmar, has also been captured.

The operation is underway and camps of the NSCN (K), United Liberation Front of Assam (Independent), National Democratic Front of Boroland (S), Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO), People's Democratic Council of Karbi-Longri (PDCK), Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL), People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK), People's Liberation Army (PLA) and United National Liberation Front (UNLF) have been destroyed.

The insurgents have fled from the Ta Ga area to different locations. However, dozens of NSCN (K)’s cadres, including five senior functionaries, have been arrested by the Tatmadaw.

The Hkamti District Court in the Sagaing region has sentenced 24 of the rebels from Assam and Manipur to two years in prison.

The Tatmadaw has filed a complaint against the rebels under Article 17(1) of the Unlawful Association Act of Myanmar.

It accused the NSCN-K of violating the bilateral ceasefire agreement it had signed on April 9, 2012, with the Sagaing regional government.

ULFA(I)’s commander-in-chief Paresh Baruah said in February the Indian government was putting pressure on Myanmar to carry out the operation.

A Myanmar-based rebel leader told News18, “The jailed separatists belong to the ULFA-I, Manipur People’s Army, KYKL, PLA and PREPAK.”
| Edited by: Sohini Goswami
