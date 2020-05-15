Myanmar Hands Over 22 Northeast Insurgents Long-Wanted by India, to be Brought Back in Special Plane

The Myanmar military has handed over 22 insurgents to the Indian government on Friday afternoon, making it the first time that the neighbouring government has acted on India’s request to hand over leaders of the northeast insurgent groups.

The insurgents, wanted in Manipur and Assam, are being brought back by a special plane. The plane will first make a stopover in Manipur capital Imphal, before heading to Assam’s Guwahati. “The insurgents would be handed over to the local police in the two states,” the official said.

Among those deported by Myanmar are some senior and long-wanted Indian insurgent leaders such as NDFB (S) self-styled home secretary Rajen Daimary, Capt Sanatomba Ningthoujam of UNLF and Lt Pashuram Laishram of PREPAK (Pro).

Twevle of the 22 are linked to four insurgent groups in Manipur: UNLF, PREPAK (Pro), KYKL and PLA. The remaining 10 are linked to Assam groups such as NDFB (S) and KLO.

The return of the insurgents is being seen as a result of increasing intelligence and defence cooperation between the two countries from both sides over the last few years.

In 2019, the Myanmar army had carried out continuous operations through February and March on the basis of intelligence provided by Indian security agencies. The 22 insurgents were caught by the Myanmar army in Sagaing Region in these operations.