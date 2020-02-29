Myanmar President and His Wife to Visit Taj Mahal Today
Archaeological Survey of India, Superintending Archaeologist Vasant Swarnkar said Myanmar President U Win Myint and first lady Daw Cho Cho will visit the Taj Mahal on Saturday.
(Image: Special Arrangement)
Agra: After the historic visit of US President Donald Trump, Taj Mahal Saturday will have another President admiring its beauty.
The iconic 17th-century monument of love will remain closed Saturday afternoon for tourists. Archaeological Survey of India, Superintending Archaeologist Vasant Swarnkar said Myanmar President U Win Myint and first lady Daw Cho Cho will visit the Taj Mahal on Saturday.
The VIP road from the Kheria airport to the eastern gate of the Taj Mahal has been cleaned up and traffic streamlined by security personnel. Myanmar President is on a four-day visit to India, and arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday. Earlier on Thursday, he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Hyderabad House in Delhi and discussed a wide range of bilateral issues.
