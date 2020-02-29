Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Myanmar President and His Wife to Visit Taj Mahal Today

Archaeological Survey of India, Superintending Archaeologist Vasant Swarnkar said Myanmar President U Win Myint and first lady Daw Cho Cho will visit the Taj Mahal on Saturday.

IANS

Updated:February 29, 2020, 10:27 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Myanmar President and His Wife to Visit Taj Mahal Today
(Image: Special Arrangement)

Agra: After the historic visit of US President Donald Trump, Taj Mahal Saturday will have another President admiring its beauty.

The iconic 17th-century monument of love will remain closed Saturday afternoon for tourists. Archaeological Survey of India, Superintending Archaeologist Vasant Swarnkar said Myanmar President U Win Myint and first lady Daw Cho Cho will visit the Taj Mahal on Saturday.

The VIP road from the Kheria airport to the eastern gate of the Taj Mahal has been cleaned up and traffic streamlined by security personnel. Myanmar President is on a four-day visit to India, and arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday. Earlier on Thursday, he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Hyderabad House in Delhi and discussed a wide range of bilateral issues.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram