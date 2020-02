Myanmar President U Win Myint to Visit India From February 26-29; Expected to Tour Agra, Bodh Gaya

New Delhi: Myanmar President U Win Myint will pay a state visit to India from February 26-29 and hold talks with the top leadership here to deepen bilateral ties. The Myanmarese president is also expected to visit Agra and Bodh Gaya, following his official meetings in New Delhi.

At the invitation of President Ram Nath Kovind, Myint will pay a state visit to India between February 26 to 29. He will be accompanied by the First Lady, Daw Cho Cho, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.