Myanmar President U Win Myint to Visit India From February 26-29; Expected to Tour Agra, Bodh Gaya
At the invitation of President Ram Nath Kovind, Myint will pay a state visit to India between February 26 to 29.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Myanmar's president Win Myint during the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) summit in Kathmandu, Nepal August 30, 2018. (Reuters)
New Delhi: Myanmar President U Win Myint will pay a state visit to India from February 26-29 and hold talks with the top leadership here to deepen bilateral ties. The Myanmarese president is also expected to visit Agra and Bodh Gaya, following his official meetings in New Delhi.
At the invitation of President Ram Nath Kovind, Myint will pay a state visit to India between February 26 to 29. He will be accompanied by the First Lady, Daw Cho Cho, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.
