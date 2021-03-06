Myanmar Writes to Mizoram Govt, Seeks Handover of 8 Cops Who Fled Coup-hit Country

Myanmar has requested the administration in Mizoram to send back eight policemen, who have apparently crossed over to the northeastern state to take refuge, following last month’s military coup in the neighbouring country, an official here said. Mizoram shares a 510-km-long porous border with Myanmar, where mass demonstrations are being held in protest against the declaration of a year-long emergency by the country’s armed forces.

According to Maria CT Zuali, the deputy commissioner in Champai district, her counterpart in Myanmar’s Falam has sought the ”handover of eight police personnel who fled the neighbouring country and entered India”. ”I have received a letter from the deputy commissioner of Falam district in Myanmar seeking the detainment and handover of eight police personnel to Naypyitaw as a friendly gesture,” Zuali told.