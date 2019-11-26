Myntra Courier Boy Killed by Colleague over Money Dispute, One Held
On November 22, the courier boy was killed in a basement in DLF phase-3 after multiple attacks with an iron rod on his head until he died on the spot.
Representative image.
Gurugram: An employee of e-commerce portal Myntra has been arrested for allegedly killing his 23-year-old colleague, who worked as a courier boy, by repeatedly smashing his head with an iron rod over a dispute for Rs 3,200 here, police said on Tuesday.
The accused, Chandan (22), is a resident of Mehrauli in Delhi and was arrested on Monday from his hideout at MG Road, police said.
The deceased, Ravi, had given Rs 3,200 to Chandan and was demanding his money back but Chandan was unable to return the amount, Gurgaon Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Subhash Bokan said.
"Infuriated over his continuous demands for money and the ensuing arguments, Chandan planned to kill Ravi," he said.
On November 22, Chandan killed Ravi in a basement in DLF phase-3 by attacking him multiple times with an iron rod, the officer said, adding that he repeatedly attacked the victim on his head until he died on the spot.
The accused later escaped on his bike leaving the body in a pool of blood.
"The police was informed about the body that was later identified as Ravi's by his family members," he said.
Ravi stayed with his family in a rented accommodation in sector 21, Gurgaon and was working with Myntra for the last few years.
