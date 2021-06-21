mYoga App: All You Need to Know About the 'Daily Companion' Launched by PM Modi on Yoga Day 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday gave the mantra of ‘Yoga se sahyog tak’ while announcing the launch of the mYoga app for yoga training videos that will be available worldwide in different languages and said that the application will play a ‘great role’ in expanding yoga across the globe.

“In collaboration with World Health Organisation (WHO), India has taken another important step. Now there will be mYoga app, which will have yoga training videos in different languages for people across the world," the Prime Minister said.

“The mYoga app will be a great example of the fusion of modern technology and ancient science. I believe that the application will play a great role in Last year and this year, however, the lead event has been presented in a televised programme due to the COVID-19 pandemic," he added.

What is the app about?

The mYoga app will provide users with a collection of videos and audio practice sessions that they can do “in the comfort of their own homes, as and when they wish.”

The app can be used as a daily yoga companion for persons aged 12-65 years.

How was the app developed?

As per the WHO website, the mYoga app was developed through “review of scientific literature and extensive international expert consultation processes.”

Who collaborated for this?

The app is a work of collaboration between the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (Ministry of AYUSH), Government of India.

What about data privacy?

The app does not collect any data from users at all and is recommended for use as a “daily yoga companion for persons aged 12-65 years.”

What languages is the app available in?

mYoga app is currently available in English, Hindi and French. It will be available in other UN languages in the upcoming months.

