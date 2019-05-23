Mysore Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins

live Status party name candidate name INC C.H.Vijayashankar INC C.H.Vijayashankar LEADING

Mysore Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP -- -- Prathap Simha Leading IND -- -- Raju S/0 Late Chaluvashetty IND -- -- Ravi IND -- -- R. Mahesha INC -- -- C.H.Vijayashankar SUCI -- -- Sandhya.P.S. IND -- -- Lokesh Kumar.G. IND -- -- Alagudu Lingaraju KPP(R) -- -- P.K. Biddappa UPP -- -- Asharani.V. IND -- -- G. M. Mahadeva INCP -- -- Ayub Khan IND -- -- Alishan. S IND -- -- M. J Suresh Gowda IND -- -- Sreenivasaiah IND -- -- Venkatesha D Nayaka IND -- -- K.S.Somasunder NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- Ningappa. B. D. IND -- -- N. Nagesh IND -- -- Kaveriamma.N.K. IND -- -- Anand Kumar. M BSP -- -- Dr. B. Chandra (Chandregowda)

21. Mysore is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Southern Karnataka region of Karnataka in South India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.91% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 9.22%. The estimated literacy level of Mysore is 80.14%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 2 on Thursday, April 18, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Prathap Simha of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 31,608 votes which was 2.73% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 43.46% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 15 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Adagur H Vishwanath of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 7,691 votes which was 0.79% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 36.42% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 12 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 67.30% and in 2009, the constituency registered 58.9% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Mysore was: Prathap Simha (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,67,893 men, 8,55,100 women and 141 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Mysore is: 12.3052 76.6554Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: मैसूर, कर्नाटक (Hindi); মহীশূর, কর্ণাটক (Bengali); म्हैसूर, कर्नाटक (Marathi); મૈસોર, કર્ણાટક (Gujarati); மைசூர், கர்நாடகா (Tamil); మైసూర్, కర్నాటక (Telugu); ಮೈಸೂರು - ಕೊಡಗು, ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ (Kannada); മൈസൂർ, കർണാടക (Malayalam).(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)