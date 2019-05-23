English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mysore Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Mysore (ಮೈಸೂರು - ಕೊಡಗು) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
21. Mysore is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Southern Karnataka region of Karnataka in South India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.91% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 9.22%. The estimated literacy level of Mysore is 80.14%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 2 on Thursday, April 18, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Prathap Simha of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 31,608 votes which was 2.73% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 43.46% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 15 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Adagur H Vishwanath of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 7,691 votes which was 0.79% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 36.42% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 12 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 67.30% and in 2009, the constituency registered 58.9% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Mysore was: Prathap Simha (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,67,893 men, 8,55,100 women and 141 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Mysore Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Mysore is: 12.3052 76.6554
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: मैसूर, कर्नाटक (Hindi); মহীশূর, কর্ণাটক (Bengali); म्हैसूर, कर्नाटक (Marathi); મૈસોર, કર્ણાટક (Gujarati); மைசூர், கர்நாடகா (Tamil); మైసూర్, కర్నాటక (Telugu); ಮೈಸೂರು - ಕೊಡಗು, ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ (Kannada); മൈസൂർ, കർണാടക (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist's hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
INC
C.H.Vijayashankar
INC
C.H.Vijayashankar
LEADING
Mysore Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BJP
--
--
Prathap Simha
IND
--
--
Raju S/0 Late Chaluvashetty
IND
--
--
Ravi
IND
--
--
R. Mahesha
INC
--
--
C.H.Vijayashankar
SUCI
--
--
Sandhya.P.S.
IND
--
--
Lokesh Kumar.G.
IND
--
--
Alagudu Lingaraju
KPP(R)
--
--
P.K. Biddappa
UPP
--
--
Asharani.V.
IND
--
--
G. M. Mahadeva
INCP
--
--
Ayub Khan
IND
--
--
Alishan. S
IND
--
--
M. J Suresh Gowda
IND
--
--
Sreenivasaiah
IND
--
--
Venkatesha D Nayaka
IND
--
--
K.S.Somasunder
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Ningappa. B. D.
IND
--
--
N. Nagesh
IND
--
--
Kaveriamma.N.K.
IND
--
--
Anand Kumar. M
BSP
--
--
Dr. B. Chandra (Chandregowda)
