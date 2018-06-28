Mysore: Over 100 Foreign Students Found Staying Illegaly Using 'Fake' Bonafide Certificates

In an ongoing crackdown by the Mysore police, over a hundred students have been found to be staying beyond their visa period in the city.Colleges in the city have been allegedly issuing fake bonafide certificates to these students."We had started a special drive against those foreigners staying illegally in Mysore city. We had found more than hundred such students. We asked them to provide bonafide certificates. They immediately brought the certificates but when we checked it was found that these courses aren't taught in these colleges and the certificates are fake," said Subramanyeshwara Rao, commissioner of police, Mysore city.The students who are found to be overstaying have lived in the city for two to eight years after their visa period expired, "studying" the same course and they belong to countries like Somalia, Sudan, Tanzania, Lebanon."There is no question of extending their visas. They need to be deported," Rao said.A women's college in Mysore was found to have issued such certificates to at least 30 students while a computer training center had allegedly issued bogus bonafide certificates to more than 60 students.The police said they are not ruling out students’ involvement in criminal activities. Around 900 students have already left the city in the last three months.The city currently has 2,100 students staying on student visas.