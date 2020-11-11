Mysore Race Course Launches Online Horse Race Betting Platform, Winter Season Race Commences From Today

The Mysore Race Course (MRC) has introduced an online platform for horse race betting on which only people from Karnataka will be allowed to participate. The online betting platform has been launched in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation across the country.

The online horse race betting platform was introduced after the state government gave its nod to conduct online horse race betting in Karnataka. Deccan Herald quoted MRC president Dr N Nithyananda Rao as saying that while registering for horse race betting, participants will be required to provide their Aadhar number and bank details. The winter season race has commenced from today, November 11.

The coronavirus pandemic and the COVID-19 lockdown have impacted the business of horse racing in the country, Times of India reported quoting Rao. The sporting event could not be held for eight months due to the COVID-19 situation, he added. “The racing fraternity was disappointed over the development. So, we have taken permission for online betting for the horse race,” Rao stated.

The MRC in Karnataka has suffered a loss of around Rs 3.5 crore owing to the coronavrus lockdown. In 2019, the MRC paid Rs 52 lakh in tax.

Those who want to participate can do so by visiting www.betmysore.com and www.turfwinners.com, reported TOI.

The process of enrolment is simple and participants will have to enter a few details to register for placing bets in the online Mysore horse race betting. The restriction that only residents of Karnataka can participate is currently applicable for the first phase.

The winter season race will take place for six days – on November 11, 18 and 25 and December 2, 9 and 16. In July, reports surfaced that the Karnataka government was thinking of allowing punters betting on their favourite stallions online.

IANS in July had quoted Bangalore Turf Club (BTC) chairman D Vinod Shivappa as saying that the state government gave them positive response to their request to allow betting online.