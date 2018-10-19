English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mysore Royals Wodeyars Hit By Two Deaths on Vijayadashami Day
Two deaths in the royal family on the most auspicious day of Vijayadashami has shocked the royal family as well as its followers in the state.
Mysore Palace stands illuminated as part of Dussehra festivities in Mysore. (Image: AP)
Bengaluru: This Vijayadashami is the worst day for the Mysore Royal family. On the last day of the 10-day long Mysore Dusshera celebrations started by their ancestors over 400 years ago, two of its family members died sending shock waves across the erstwhile Mysore kingdom.
On Friday morning Queen mother Pramoda Devi Wodeyar's mother Putta Chinnammanni, 98, died of natural causes. In the afternoon Princess Vishakakshi Devi, her sister-in-law and sister of her husband late king SDNR Wodeyar died at the age of 56.
She was admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru a week ago.
A firm believer in astrology and Hindu traditions, the royal family has been a symbol of Karnataka's glorious past.
The astrologers are predicting it as a bad omen for both the royals and the public alike.
The Royal family takes every death seriously and two deaths on the day of Vijayadashami has rattled them.
The Mysore kings, known as Wodeyars, ruled the old Mysore region of Karnataka for over 550 years making them one of the longest reigning monarchs in the World.
The royal family is still revered because of its immense contribution to all spheres of public life during its long rule.
Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, who was in Mysore for the famous Jumboo Sawaari or procession of well-decorated elephants on Vijayadashami day, has expressed shock over the deaths.
The procession using elephants was started over 400 years ago by the Mysore kings. After Independence, the Karnataka government is following the rituals and celebrating Dusshera as state festival.
The royal family also takes part in some rituals.
