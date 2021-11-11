Mysterious Death of Bar Association Employee At Tis Hazari Court Rattles Delhi Police

In a shocking incident, a man was found dead outside chamber 192 in the western wing of Tis Hazari court in Delhi on Thursday morning.

The man identified as Manoj was a junior employee of the Delhi Bar Association and was in his 30s, the police noted.

As per sources, a team of officials reached the spot, and an investigation into the matter is underway.

As per the preliminary investigation, police said no external injuries were found. Police said Manoj was a TB patient and a chronic alcoholic. The dustbin inside the chamber had blood vomit. The body has been sent for post-mortem for further clarification, the DCP of North Delhi informed.

It was also discovered that Manoj was a temporary employee and used to often spend the night in the chamber.

Notably, this incident comes 2 months after gangster Jitender Gogi was murdered inside the Rohini court complex. Following Gogi’s killing by his rival Sunil Maan alias Tillu Tajpuria on September 24, Delhi police had passed on the task of handling security at the city’s courts to a special security wing, a high-level unit within the police force that deals with key security matters.

Courts across New Delhi have been on high alert ever since the incident. Before the incident of Gogi’s murder, local police personnel used to handle the security of the seven lower courts in New Delhi.

Over the years the national capital has been witness to various killings inside court premises. The indiscriminate firing inside courtroom premises has not only instilled fear and panic among the spectators but also reeks of the prevalence of an inadequate security system.

