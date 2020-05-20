Mysterious Loud Explosion Heard Across Bengaluru Creates Panic, Top Cop Reaches out to Air Force for Answer

Bengaluru: A thunderous sound — which many claimed sounded like a huge crash — was heard across Bengaluru on Wednesday afternoon at around 1.30 pm, sending people into a state of panic.

Bengaluru city Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said he has asked the Air Force Control Room to confirm if there has been any aircraft movement in the area. “We have asked the Air Force Control Room to check if this was a flight,” Rao was quoted as saying by The News Minute.







Some felt tremor-like vibrations with windows rattling for as long as five seconds. According to The News Minute report, speculation is rife that the noise could be a ‘sonic boom’ from a fighter jet flying over the city. However, the Air Force has not made any confirmation yet.

Srinivas Reddy, Director of Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre (KSNDMC), said dismissed the speculation of it being an earthquake, saying that “seismometers did not capture any ground vibration as generally happens during a mild tremor.”

The loud noise was heard in CV Raman Nagar, Whitefield, Old Madras Road, Kundanahalli, Ulsoor, HAL, Kammanahalli, Vivek Nagar, Ramamurthy Nagar, Koramangala, Hosur Road and Cooke Town areas in the city.