Mysterious Stink Engulfs Nation's Cleanest City; Clueless Authorities Raise Indore Citizens' Concern

Bhopal: A mysterious foul smell has engulfed certain stretches of Indore since the last few weeks, with locals raising the issue at every possible platform but to no avail.

In fact, Mayor Malini Gaud and Indore Municipal Commissioner Ashish Singh have termed the odour-related complaints as mere rumours following which they had to face the wrath of citizens on social media.

Indore has been adjudged the cleanest city in the country thrice and is on way to retain the title for the fourth time. Senior politicians, including former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan and Sports Minister Jitu Patwari, have also complained of the rancid smell in their areas.

Fact-finding teams from the Indore Municipal Corporation, MP Pollution Control Board and the reputed Holkar Science College have failed to ascertain the source of the problem. The team of experts from the college has collected water and soil samples from different parts of the city, but is yet to reach a conclusion.

The study has, however, hinted that an old garbage dumping site now buried under the trenching ground in the Devguradia area could be the reason behind the foul smell.

The teams have suggested an under-ground survey of the trenching ground by an expert agency up to 10ft to unravel the possible cause. The study has also affirmed that the smell started emanating from western parts of the city and soon spread to other areas following change in wind directions.

The civic body is raising fingers at the chips and beverage units of Udyog Nagar and nearby areas claiming they dispose their industrial waste in the open and that has led to the foul smell. The MP Pollution Control Board is also doing its inquiry into the matter and has summoned a team of experts from Kerala.

However, locals are blaming the municipal corporation for the mess as the civic body has developed small trenching areas (dumping sites) across the city where the garbage collected by corporation vehicles is dumped to produce compost and that has fueled the stink.

As the stink has now started raising concerns of spread of diseases, Health Minister Tulsi Silawat, who also hails from Indore, said his team is on high alert. “I have instructed officers to keep drains clean and also clear waterlogged empty plots,” he said.

Meanwhile, advocate Vishal Sanothia has moved the Indore bench of MP High Court and has sought the court’s intervention in the matter. The stink could lead to serious health hazards, the petitioner has said in his public interest litigation.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.