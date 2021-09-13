‘Mysterious’ Viral Fever Claims Lives of 8 Children in Haryana Village

The mysterious viral fever has claimed the lives of eight children in the last 10 days in Hathin city of Haryana’s Palwal district. Locals of Chilli village, where the deaths took place, alleged that the children died due to dengue fever, but the local health department has not confirmed the same. Around 50-60 children have reported this viral fever and have been admitted to various private hospitals.

The death of eight children has sent shockwaves in the health department, which has been sending several medical teams to the village to take samples for dengue, malaria and other diseases including Covid-19.

The villagers have also alleged the government’s laxity for the death of the eight children, saying their lives could have been saved had the health department intervened in time. The viral fever has also gripped some adults and the residents of Chilli are now living in fear.

Around 4000 people live in Chilli village, which has no government health centre, and the residents claimed that health officials don’t visit them for years. Additionally, the villagers have connected rubber pipes to the main water pipelines that are reportedly contaminated, and as a result, they are using polluted water.

Adding to the woes, the pathetic condition of the streets has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Senior Medical Officer (SMO) Dr Vijay Kumar informed that the health department has installed an OPD service at the village head’s house where people are being tested for dengue, malaria, Covid-19 and other diseases. Kumar added that the health team has also found mosquito larvae in the water samples taken from the village.

On the deaths of the children, the SMO said it is not clear yet whether the children have died from dengue, and since some have died at the Nalhar Medical College, the doctors there will reveal the exact cause of these deaths.

