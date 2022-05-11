Cylone Asani: Mysterious Golden Chariot Washes Ashore in Andhra Amid Strong Winds | WATCH

A mysterious gold-coloured chariot was found drifting afloat near Santhabommali on the Andhra Pradesh coast on Wednesday morning, amid high winds and turbulent sea due to Cyclone Asani.

The object, which looked more like a floating puja mandir, was found with an inscription of a date, 16-01-2022, on it. The locals pulled it ashore after which the police took control of it, but everyone was clueless about how it drifted this far.

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: A mysterious gold-coloured chariot washed ashore at Sunnapalli Sea Harbour in Srikakulam y’day, as the sea remained turbulent due to #CycloneAsaniSI Naupada says, “It might’ve come from another country. We’ve informed Intelligence & higher officials." pic.twitter.com/XunW5cNy6O — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2022

Sub-inspector of Naupada (Srikakulam district), said the chariot is likely to have drifted from a foreign country. According to a PTI report, the police suspect it could be of Myanmar origin. It is made of tin sheet and given a gold coloured coating. It looked like a puja mandir on wheels, the SI said.

There was none on board the chariot, the official added.

Meanwhile, rough sea current due to the cyclonic storm Asani is likely to have played part in causing the chariot to float adrift.

