‘Mystery Man’ RK Miglani- Kamal Nath’s Right Hand and a Known Face in Power Corridors
Despite omnipresence of this name, little is known about the background of the middle-aged man who is known as the right hand man of Kamal Nath since his early days in politics.
File photo of RK Miglani.
Chhindwara: Rajendra Kumar Miglani’s name surfaced during the recent IT raids on the close aides of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath. However, he is not new to the power corridors of the central Indian state especially after Nath assumed office December last.
Despite omnipresence of this name, little is known about the background of the middle-aged man who is known as the right hand man of Kamal Nath since his early days in politics.
Much like his little known public profile, Miglani’s Facebook account also reveals little besides having his photograph and list of three friends.
Despite his four-decade long association with Kamal Nath, a pivotal figure in Congress, Miglani has remained a mystery man for many in Madhya Pradesh. Even those in Naths’s bastion Chindwara know little about Miglani and mostly address him as Sahab (Nath) ke PA (Kamal Nath’s secretary).
“All we know about Miglani is that he is the right hand man of Kamal Nath and mostly visits Chhindwara when he is around,” said a resident of Chhindwara’s Junnardev area said. He said it is known the area that to meet the chief minister, one has to get in touch with Miglani.
A senior journalist of a local daily claimed Miglani is only seen when Kamal Nath arrives in Chhindwara and also stays at the sprawling property of the politician in Shikarpur area. Another journalist, who had in the past worked in Chhidnwara, said Miglani is the ‘one stop solution to everything connected to Kamal Nath’.
There are several families in Chhindwara who share the surname with Miglani but locals claim they have nothing to do with him and are natives of a tribal-dominated area.
Meanwhile, Nath’s close confidante was the most heard name in Madhya Pradesh’s political circles since December 2018 when Kamal Nath assumed office as Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and he was appointed the OSD of Nath.
Miglani, however, resigned in the last week of February and increased his activities in Chhindwara where Nath is to contest assembly by-poll and his son, Nakul is due to fight his maiden Lok Sabha election.
Meanwhile, RTI activist Ajay Dubey speaking to News18 claimed that he had moved an RTI application with General Administration Department seeking Miglani’s background details who was appointed the OSD to chief minister and as per the norms should have offered his details to the GAD. “I am yet to receive a reply on the same after a month and would be appealing against the same,” said Dubey.
The BJP which referred to Miglani as the ‘Super CM’ is going all guns blazing after the raids. “Miglani moved around like a shadow behind Kamal Nath and was an accomplish in every misdeed and finally those things have come to fore after the raids,” BJP spokesperson Rahul Kothari said, adding Miglani acted as investment expert and manager of party workers and now everyone know what he actually did.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
