1-min read

Mystery Man Whose Garland Landed Perfectly on Rahul Gandhi May Face Police Probe

According to some reports, the elite Special Protection Group (SPG), which guards Rahul Gandhi, is also investigating the matter after the video went viral.

D P Satish | News18dp_satish

Updated:April 6, 2018, 2:53 PM IST
File photo of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)
Bengaluru: “Karnataka has got talent”. This was social media head Divya Spandana’s reaction when a spectator’s garland landed perfectly on party chief Rahul Gandhi’s neck during an election rally in Tumkur district of the state.

The same talent may now land the man in trouble.

Police are now looking for the unidentified Congress supporter, treating the incident as a security breach. Speaking to News18, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Central Range B Dayananda said that he had asked Superintendent of Police (SP), Tumkur to search for the person and investigate the matter.



“This incident has come to my notice. I have already asked Tumkur SP to find out more about that unidentified person. If there is a breach of security, strict action will be taken against the concerned people,” Dayananda said.

According to some reports, the elite Special Protection Group (SPG), which guards Rahul Gandhi, is also investigating the matter after the video went viral.

In the video, which was shot during Gandhi’s roadshow on Wednesday, the Congress chief can be seen standing atop his bus, waving at the crowd. A man, whose face is not visible, is seen throwing a garland at Gandhi, which lands perfectly on his neck.

Gandhi looked stunned from a moment and then removed the garland.

He was in Tumkur to visit the Lingayat seminary Siddhaganga Mutt and seek the blessings of Sri Shivakumara Swami, the revered seer of the community.

| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
