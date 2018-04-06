English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mystery Man Whose Garland Landed Perfectly on Rahul Gandhi May Face Police Probe
File photo of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)
Bengaluru: “Karnataka has got talent”. This was social media head Divya Spandana’s reaction when a spectator’s garland landed perfectly on party chief Rahul Gandhi’s neck during an election rally in Tumkur district of the state.
Karnataka’s got talent! 😉 pic.twitter.com/qkQqaefefe— Divya Spandana/Ramya (@divyaspandana) April 5, 2018
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
