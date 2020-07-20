Mystery Shrouds Death of Medico Who Fell From Third Floor of Hostel in Chennai

A 24-year old doctor doing post graduation died on Monday after a suspected fall from the third floor of the state-run Stanley Medical College hostel building here, police said.

A first year PG student in orthopedics, he was found lying with severe injuries in the hostel premises early Monday.

He was rushed immediately to the hospital where he died without responding to treatment, they said.

The student was later identified as M Kannan hailing from Tirupattur district.

Police officers said all angles, including possible suicide, were under investigation.

A senior police officer said he had joined the course only "recently...it could be a month and a half ago."

A medical education department official replied in the negative when Asked if Kannan was on COVID duty at the Stanley Hospital.

Senior officials from the medical education department held an inspection at the college premises.

Doctors Association for Social Equality, in a statement, described Kannan's death as "mysterious," and demanded that the government order a complete inquiry.

The association alleged that PG doctors and house surgeons were being forced to perform duty continuously and wanted their work hours to be confined to eight hours.

Asked about the allegation, the medical education official denied it saying "it is not true."