Mysuru Dasara Celebrations to be Simple Affair This Year, Says Karnataka CM Yediyurappa

With the COVID-19 pandemic casting a shadow, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday said the famous Dasara celebrations in the palace city of Mysuru will be a low-key affair this year. "I'm discussing regarding Mysuru Dasara, we will see how it can be celebrated in a simple way and do it,"Yediyurappa told reporters here in response to a question.

The Chief Minister's statement has come amid reports that 'jamboo savari' (procession of caparisoned elephants) and cultural carnival associated with the Mysuru Dasara that attracts large crowd, is likely to be dropped this year, in view of the COVID situation. Celebrated as "Naada Habba" (state festival), the ten-day event every year showcases Karnataka's cultural heritage resplendent with folk art forms.

This year Dasara festivities are likely between October 17-26, the last day being Vijayadashami. Yediyurappa today visited KRS dam in Mandya district which is full to the brim and offered pooja to river Cauvery.

He later visited Kabini dam in Mysuru and offeredprayers there too.

