Mysuru Gang-rape: After Survivor, Her Friend Also Identifies 6 Accused via Photos

In a major breakthrough in the Mysuru gang rape case, the survivor’s friend has identified the six accused through their photographs. Six persons, including a juvenile, have been arrested for the crime and a special 20-member team is in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur to trace a seventh accused

The woman, an MBA student, was gang-raped and her friend was assaulted at Mysuru’s Chamundi foothills on August 24. She identified the photographs of her rapists three days ago after photos were sent to her.

The incident in the cultural capital of Karnataka left the city in shock. According to an IANS report, she continues to be traumatic and is under treatment at a hospital. The police are planning to record her statement once she is fit and in condition to talk.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had instructed the police to take stringent action against the culprits.

The sources said the government and police departments are aware of her situation and are not in a hurry to record the statement.

The special team in Tirupur is facing hurdles already as phone tracing of the accused could not be done as his phone has been switched off. The police are aware that the accused being in touch with his relatives, however, he has managed to give police the slip.

The team in Tirupur has tracked down all his friends and relatives.

The police have also conducted a “spot mahajar" — investigating the crime scene and working out sequence of events along with the accused. They have also seized the clothes of the accused persons, which they wore on the day of the crime.

Sources said the sixth accused tried to attack police with a knife when they tracked him down but was taken into custody. He lived alone in his home and police have recovered weapons and liquor bottles from the spot.

The girl, in her early 20s, had gone to the foothills of the Chamundi Hills, a prominent pilgrim and tourist destination, with her classmate.

Four others who were in the vicinity then accosted them and tried to attack the student. When her friend objected, he was beaten with stones and overpowered. The woman was taken to a desolate location and raped by the four men who were in an intoxicated state.

Her friend reached out to the police and lodged a complaint first while the victim later gave her statement. The police said she has been admitted to a private hospital while her family members are coming from Maharashtra. She was out of danger and was able to give leads on the culprits.

Terming it a “very unfortunate" incident, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra had said he directed police to take stern action against the culprits.

The accused revealed to the police that when they attacked the victim and her male friend, they had blackmailed them to arrange Rs 3 lakh. When the boy called his house and it became clear that the money was not coming, they took turns to rape the victim, sources said.

The gruesome incident took place when the victim had gone to an isolated place in the foothills of the Chamundi hill. The accused had observed the victims frequenting the spot and planned the targeted attack.

The incident made national headlines. The Karnataka police department came under severe pressure from all corners as protests were staged all over the state. The police so far have six accused in custody.

(Inputs from IANS)

