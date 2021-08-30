Mysuru Gangrape Survivor Leaves City With Family Without Recording Statement

The 23-year-old college student, who was gangraped in Mysuru last week, has allegedly left the city with her family without recording her statement which can weaken the case against five arrested accused. According to a NDTV report, the victim was unwilling to give her statement as she was still in shock. The woman was gangraped on August 24 at Chamundi Hills near Mysuru where she had gone with her male friend. Her friend was also beaten up during the horrific incident which has shocked the entire country.

Five of the six labourers who were accused of committing the dastardly crime were arrested on Saturday, four days after the incident. The sixth accused is on the run with all of them said to be from Tamil Nadu. Karnataka Chief Minister BS Bommai had said that he has directed Director General of Police (DGP) Praveen Sood to supervise the investigation and ensure that justice is served to the victim at the earliest.

State home minister Araga Jnanendra was criticised for saying that the victim should not have ventured out late in the night to a deserted place. The minister further accused the Congress of gaining political mileage out of the “inhuman act”, and said the opposition was trying to “rape him”.

He later withdrew his statements after CM Bommai opposed his remarks. Jnanendra apologised and said he had no intention to hurt anyone.

The five accused were arrested based on the evidence, including bus tickets and liquor bottles, found near the crime scene. According to police, the men had first demanded money from the couple, and thrashed the male companion when they refused to do so. Two of the men then allegedly raped the victim who was also severely injured. The accused are currently under police custody.

