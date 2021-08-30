After reports emerged of the 23-year-old victim in the Mysuru gangrape case leaving the city without recording her statement, DGP Praveen Sood told CNN-News18 it would not affect the case as conviction of the accused would be done on technical and scientific evidence.

The college student was allegedly gangraped on August 24 at Chamundi Hills near Mysuru in Karnataka. Police had yesterday arrested five out of six accused in the case, based on evidence found at the crime scene - alcohol bottles and bus tickets. The victim reportedly left the city with her family and did not record her statement with the police.

“No it doesn’t affect our case. Number 1: we are sure at the trial stage, victim will cooperate because the ultimate purpose is to convict the accused and not just arrest them," said Sood.

“Secondly. I must tell you, there is history like in the Manipal case where the victim did not come initially, but subsequently," he said, adding that the accused would be convicted based on scientific and technical evidence.

The five accused, who frequented Mysuru often, were involved in labour jobs such wiring, carpentry and driving, police had said, adding that they hailed from Tirupur in Tamil Nadu.

“As per preliminary interrogation, one of them is a juvenile - a 17-year-old - subject to confirmation," police had said. The sixth accused is currently absconding.

The group accosted the college student and her male friend near the Chamundi foothills on the outskirts of Mysuru on August 24 and tried to rob them. When they did not succeed, they allegedly assaulted him and raped her, police sources said.

“It’s a case of robbery first", Sood said, adding that the culprits also demanded Rs three lakh, declining to reveal further details. Sood, however, clarified that there was no blackmail angle to the incident, so far.

He said the accused would come to Mysuru for some work with their friends to Bandipalya APMC yard, a wholesale vegetable market, from the neighbouring state.

