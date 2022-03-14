Mysuru Lok Adalat Settles 53-year-old Civil Case Involving Kannada Poets' Kin

Lok Adalat in Karnataka created history by solving a 53-year-old civil dispute case involving families of noted Kannada poets N S Laksminarayana Bhat and Gopalakrishna Adiga in Mysuru. The case was filed by four sisters five decades ago against their five brothers claiming a share in the property. Supreme Court judge Justice U U Lalit who is also the executive chairman of the National Legal Services Authority also heard the plea online.

The case was filed in 1967 by family members of T Lakshminarayana Upadhyaya. Now, after decades, third and fourth generation members of the family called it off in the Lok Adalat on Saturday.

Upadhyaya had nine children: five boys and four girls. The sons got a share in the property in the form of land and buildings. However, the daughters were not entitled to share in the paternal property. One share of the property proceedings was given to Upadhyaya’s wife which came up to Rs 64 lakh.

After the amendment in Hindu Succession Act, daughters filed a case in 1969 demanding a share in their mother’s money. The sons also demanded a share in that and the feud continued. The partition lawsuit was filed in 1967 and a final decree proceeding came in 1982. But it was further questioned in a higher court and the case continued thereafter. By this time, some male heirs had sold a few properties and there was a separate case on that as well. This case went on for a total of 53 years in various courts and involved 10 advocates and 40 witnesses.

In the Lok Adalat, all cases were laid to rest, said Justice M L Raghunath, Principal District and Sessions court judge. The sons were told to share the property they inherited from their father and had backed out. Hence, the amount from the mother’s share was distributed among third and fourth generation successors of daughters. One of the daughters, who is in ICU and on oxygen support recorded her statement online.

Principal Senior Civil Judge Vidya K disposed the case and passed the order. “NLSA contacted all the parties and advocates and based on the suggestions, the case was resolved,” said Justice Raghunath.​

