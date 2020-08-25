Mysuru Police Commissioner and His Deputy Test Positive for Coronavirus, in Home Isolation

Mysuru city Police Commissioner Chandra Gupta has tested positive for coronavirus, a police official said on Tuesday. Assistant Commissioner of police Bharat Raj has also tested positive. Both are receiving treatment in home isolation.

Gupta had attended the Independence Day celebrations at the Zilla Panchayat Hall recently.

The August 15 celebration was chaired by ST Somasekhar, district-in-charge minister, and also attended by Deputy Commissioner G Abhiram Sankar, along with other officials. Sankar later went into quarantine as his driver tested positive.

Earlier, Mysuru District Superintendent of Police CB Ryshyanth tested positive on August 17.

In June, as many as 92 police officials in the district were sent to quarantine, all of whom tested negative for the virus later.