Mysuru, Tumakuru Among 10 Districts to Overtake Bengaluru With 52% Fresh Covid-19 Infections

Covid-19 cases in non-Bengaluru urban districts have surpassed the state capital, with fresh infections touching 52 per cent on May 6. The cases further saw a jump to 56 per cent on Friday.

In mid-April, the Karnataka capital accounted for 70 per cent of the state’s Covid-19 cases, The Times of India reported.

Apart from Bengaluru, 10 other districts in the state have been witnessing a surge in the cases, signalling that the virus is penetrating there.

“Ten districts, including Tumakuru, Kalaburagi and Mysuru are showing a huge surge and they don’t have the required infrastructure to handle the cases,” members of the state’s technical advisory committee (TAC) were quoted as saying.

Inter-district movement during Ugadi and village festivals contributed largely to the virus spread, they added.

TAC chairperson Dr MK Sudarshan said people travelling from the state capital to other districts have contributed to the surge in infections in Hassan, Belagavi and Mysuru districts.

Dr Sudarshan further said since there were no restrictions on intrastate movement after Janata Curfew, many moved out of Bengaluru and from other districts.

“Any travel leads to the spreading of infection. No part of the country is free from infection. Surge in other districts is caused partly by local spread of infection and partly by migration from the epicentre,” he said.

‘Doctors facing sleepless nights’

The horrifying deaths of 24 Covid-19 patients due to dearth of oxygen in Chamarajanagar earlier this week weighs on the district health officers.

“We are working with acute stress. There is a shortage of Remdesivir, oxygen, testing kits, beds and human resources. With our MP’s intervention, we got Remdesivir recently. A team of doctors is facing sleepless nights as there are multiple deaths occurring every day. Lack of a liquid oxygen tank in the district hospital is still an issue,” said a health official from a north Karnataka district.

The rise of infections in north Karnataka followed an influx of people from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, while the surge in south Karnataka began as clusters initially from those who had returned from Kerala, a TAC member said.

Dr Sudarshan suggested setting up of district-wise advisory committees to help the deputy commissioners concerned in tackling the Covid situation.

