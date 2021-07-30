Myths About Covid-19 Vaccines Promptly Addressed, Says Govt

Certain myths and misinformation surrounding the Covid-19 vaccines, including the jabs causing infertility in men and women, have been promptly addressed by the Union government, the Lok Sabha was informed on Friday. In a written reply to a question, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said the National Covid Vaccination Drive is progressing at a steady pace and the rate of vaccination has improved significantly from 2.35 lakh doses per day in January to 39.89 lakh doses per day in June.

The minister was responding to a question on whether the government has noted that many people from rural villages across the country have not come forward for vaccination due to the common myth among the people that the Covid-19 vaccines can cause infertility in men and women. Elaborating on the measures taken by the government to spread awareness about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines with no scientific evidence of side effects including infertility, Pawar said a communication strategy is in place which is being implemented across all the states and UTs. Some key interventions as part of the communication strategy include FAQs (frequently asked questions) for general public and healthcare and frontline workers which have been developed and uploaded on the health ministry's website.

Media channels, radio jockeys, and producers have been oriented on correct information regarding Covid-19 vaccination and op-eds, articles by identified experts have been published to build vaccine confidence and dissemination of fact check videos by key experts to provide correct and factual information has been done. The health ministry has advised the states and union territories to disseminate clear, consistent, transparent and factual information to the general public to clear misconceptions and sustain vaccine confidence, Pawar said in the reply.

