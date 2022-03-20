N Biren Singh: From Footballer, BSF Jawan & Journalist to Manipur CM for the 2nd Time

Once a football player, a BSF jawan deployed at Manipur borders and a journalist, Nongthombam Biren Singh was picked as the chief minister of Manipur for the second time on Sunday after Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union law and justice minister Kiren Rijiju went to Imphal as central observers. Singh’s name was chosen after he was unanimously elected as the CM at the BJP Legislative Party meeting held at BJP headquarters in the state capital this afternoon.

After the meeting, Sitharam told reporters that the unanimous decision will ensure that Manipur has a stable dispensation. “It is a good decision taken unanimously by everyone. It will ensure that Manipur has a stable and responsible government, which will build further because the Centre today under the leadership of PM Modi gives special attention to Northeastern states," she said.

It is a good decision taken unanimously by everyone. It will ensure that Manipur has a stable & responsible govt which will build further because the Centre today under the leadership of PM Modi gives special attention to Northeastern states: Union Finance Min Nirmala Sitharaman pic.twitter.com/zIUubaf6tS— ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2022

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had contested the recently-concluded Manipur polls under the leadership of Biren, but he was still fighting for the top post as Biswajit Singh, another aspirant, had been in the BJP longer than the CM.

Advertisement

Singh’s journey from a footballer to CM

Biren, who has a BA degree from Manipur University, started his career as a footballer and was recruited in the Border Security Force (BSF), where he played for its team in domestic competitions. He also participated in the Durand Cup tournament.

Born on January 1, 1961 in Imphal, the Manipur chief minister later joined journalism in 1992 and started the vernacular daily Naharolgi Thoudang. He worked as the editor of the newspaper till 2001.

Biren entered politics in 2002 and joined the Democratic Revolutionary Peoples Party. He contested Assembly elections and won from the Heingang seat. He was appointed Manipur’s minister of state of vigilance in 2003 and was given the additional portfolio of forest and environment minister.

He later joined the Indian National Congress and retained the seat in the 2007 Assembly elections. Biren was then made Manipur’s minister of irrigation and flood control and youth affairs & sports and consumer affairs & public distribution (CAF&PD).

The Manipur CM retained the constituency in the 2012 Assembly elections, for the third consecutive term. In September 2016, he resigned from the Manipur Legislative Assembly after revolting against Okram Ibobi Singh, the then chief minister of the state.

Biren joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in October 2016. In 2017, he contested Assembly elections from the Heingang seat and won, retaining the seat for the fourth consecutive term. He was sworn in as the chief minister of Manipur on March 15, 2017, becoming the first-ever BJP leader to become CM in the state.

Ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections in Manipur, the CM said that he himself wants the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act to be repealed. It’s worthy to note that Biren has won from his home constituency – Heingang in East Imphal district, Manipur, with more than 18,000 votes, defeating the Indian National Congress (INC) rival – P Sharatchandra Singh.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.