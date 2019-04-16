ND Tiwari's Son Rohit Shekhar Brought Dead to South Delhi Hospital

Rohit Shekhar Tiwari, son of Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Uttarkhand ND Tiwari, died of a cardiac arrest on Tuesday in south Delhi's Max Hospital, a police officer said."A resident of Defence Colony, Rohit Shekhar Tiwari was taken to Max Hospital by his wife and mother, but he was declared brought dead," DCP Vijay Kumar said, adding that they were waiting for his autopsy report.Max Healthcare, in a statement, said, "Max Hospital received an emergency call from the residence of Rohit Shekhar Tiwari at 04:41 pm this afternoon. An ambulance brought Tiwari to Max Hospital, Saket, where he was declared "brought dead" at the hospital emergency. As per established procedure, we have informed the authorities."The hospital expressed condolences at Tiwari's passing away.