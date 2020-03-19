N95 Masks, Hand-held Scanners & No Pat-down Searches: CISF Advisory to Personnel at Airports

New Delhi: Amidst coronavirus-related chaos and unruly behaviour at airports, CISF has issued strict guidelines to its personnel to enforce minimum touch protocol till April 15.

CISF men and women on frisking, baggage check duties are most exposed to passengers who could be possible carriers of the coronavirus.

The guidelines advise proper gap between passengers and use of hand-held scanners for checking. “If hand-held device beeps, don't touch the passenger. Ask him/her to show the affected portion to personnel and take off metal, if any, before checking through detectors again," the advisory says.

“Pat down search only if a strong suspicion that passenger is carrying explosives or any prohibited item,” CISF has advised its personnel.

It has also said frisking personnel should keep their sleeves rolled down to prevent exposure. Wearing of N95 masks and surgical gloves have been made compulsory while personnel have been advised to bathe on return from duty.

Not just humans, even the canine squad on airport duty has been covered in these guideline. Regular medical check of canine squad on duty has been advised.

“Don't frisk any passenger who is coughing or showing flu-like symptoms. Ask the person to step away from queue and frisk later," is the advice to personnel.

Hemendra Singh, CISF PRO, said the force is not just taking care of its personnel but also taking extra measures to help passengers.

"At arrival lounges of most big airports where international passengers are coming in, we are assisting the medical teams to ensure comfort of passengers," he said.

More than 30,000 CISF personnel are deployed for security of 63 major airports in the country.

