N95 Masks Only for Health Workers, Homemade Face Covers can be Worn by the Healthy, Says Govt

New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry on Saturday clarified that an advisory it issued on home-made masks on Friday is not for health workers but rather aimed at people living in densely populated areas. It also recommended the use of homemade masks while stepping outside for protection of others in the community.

On Friday, the ministry had issued an advisory -- 'Use of homemade protective cover for face and mouth' -- along with a manual with details of how a mask can be stitched at home, how it should be worn, the right way to tie and untie it and do's and don'ts on using them.

This advisory was issued four days after the office of the Principal Scientific Advisor to the government, Professor K Vijay Raghvan, had issued the same manual for making face masks.

On March 30, when the ministry was asked about its clarification on the homemade masks, it said the issue is being examined technically.

During a briefing on COVID-19, joint secretary in the ministry, Lav Agarwal, said, "The earlier guidelines we issued on use of medical masks remain. They are primarily for those who fall sick, have cough, fever and someone who is caring for an ill person. The new guidelines are for increasing personal hygiene through use of homemade masks. Whoever has a medical condition should not wear homemade masks. This is a barrier of protection for those living in densely populated areas."

"Therefore, it is suggested that such people who are not suffering from medical conditions or don't have breathing difficulties may use the handmade reusable face cover, particularly when they step out of their house. This will help in protecting the community at large," Agarwal said.

The advisory said certain countries have claimed benefits of homemade face cover for the general public. "Such homemade face cover is a good method for maintaining personal hygiene. Such usage certainly will help in maintaining overall hygienic health conditions," it said.

Earlier on Friday, even the United States Center for Disease Control recommended voluntary use of non-surgical grade cloth masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

"Cloth face coverings fashioned from household items or made at home from common materials at low cost can be used as an additional, voluntary public health measure," it said.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube