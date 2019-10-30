Naagin 3 Actress Pavitra Punia Diagnosed With Dengue

Television actress Pavitra Punia, who shot to fame with Naagin 3 and is currently starring in the Sony SAB TV show ‘Baal Veer Returns’, is down with mosquito borne fever dengue. She is admitted to a hospital in Mumbai.

According to a Times of India report, a source close to the actress said that she was diagnosed with the viral infection four days ago and since then she has been hospitalized where she is undergoing treatment.

According to World Health Organisation (WHO), dengue causes a severe flu-like illness and, sometimes a potentially lethal complication called severe dengue. The incidence of dengue has increased 30-fold over the last 50 years. Up to 50-100 million infections are now estimated to occur annually in over 100 endemic countries, putting almost half of the world’s population at risk.

Dengue is fast emerging pandemic-prone viral disease in many parts of the world. Dengue flourishes in urban poor areas, suburbs and the countryside but also affects more affluent neighbourhoods in tropical and subtropical countries.

The Aedes aegypti mosquito is the main vector that transmits the viruses that cause dengue. The viruses are passed on to humans through the bites of an infective female Aedes mosquito, which mainly acquires the virus while feeding on the blood of an infected person. The full life cycle of dengue fever virus involves the role of mosquito as a transmitter (or vector) and humans as the main victim and source of infection.

Pavitra who plays Timnasa, the power-hungry dictator of Kaal Lok (the dark world), in ‘Baal Veer Returns’, had earlier spoken to India Today about her role in the show as being a challenge since it has negative shades. She had further added that she was glad people have accepted her in such roles.

