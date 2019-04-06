‘Naamdar' Used Microscope to Find Himself a Seat Where 'Majority is Minority', Says PM Modi Again

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday continued his attack on the Congress and Rahul Gandhi’s decision to contest from Wayanad as his second constituency, claiming that the party was forced to use a microscope to find a Lok Sabha seat from which he could successfully contest.Gandhi will contest the Lok Sabha polls from two constituencies – Amethi in Uttar Pradesh and Wayanad in Kerala.“The Congress used a microscope to find a seat for ‘naamdar’ (dynast) from where he could contest,” said Modi, addressing a poll rally in Nanded in support of BJP candidates from the constituency as well as from Latur, Hingoli and Parbhani in central Maharashtra. “In the chosen seat, the country’s majority is in a minority.”Modi had made similar comments at a rally in Wardha on April 1, where he claimed that the Congress had been forced to contest from places dominated by the minority community, in an indirect reference to Gandhi’s decision to fight from Wayanad.Modi on Saturday claimed that the situation in Wayanad was not conducive, as indicated on “social media”. “We will have to locate the presence of Congress flags there,” he said, referring to pictures of Gandhi's roadshow in Wayanad.Comparing the party to the Titanic ship, which sank in the Atlantic Ocean in 1912, Modi said Congress’s fortunes were also sinking with each passing day. “Everyone sitting in this ship with the Congress, like the NCP, is either sinking as well or deserting the ship,” he said.Modi claimed that the Congress and its allies wanted two prime ministers – one in Delhi and the other in Jammu and Kashmir. “The Congress wants to abolish AFSPA (Armed Forces Special Protection Act) in the state in order to embolden terrorists and ensure that our armed forces are caught up in false cases,” he said. “The Congress is responsible for increasing and harbouring not just terrorism but also corruption in the country.”Modi accused the Congress of being particularly fond of dealing in corruption where the armed forces and national security were concerned. “From jeep scam to the Bofors scandal and the VVIP chopper scam, the Congress has marked several achievements,” he said.Attacking the Opposition party for failing to mention middle classes in its manifesto, Modi claimed that the Congress was opposed to that segment of the society, in an apparent reference to the promise of ensuring a minimum income guarantee to the poor.“The Congress has clarified that it considers the country’s middle class greedy and selfish. This is why it talks about increasing taxes,” he said. “The Congress is opposed to the middle class. The party’s ‘sham’ manifesto does not mention this section even once. So be careful of the Congress, be alert like the chowkidar.”Whenever the Congress is in trouble, it makes false promises and then becomes "Gajini" (the character, played by Aamir Khan, which suffers from memory loss), Modi said."The Congress' promise of scrapping the sedition law is like giving an open licence to the 'tukde-tukde gang' (those who want disintegration of India)," Modi said.