As the police expedite the investigation into the murder of an Odisha minister in a broad daylight, it has come to the fore that accused ASI Gopal Das was the former personal security officer (PSO) of state health minister Naba Kishore Das.

For the unversed, the 60-year-old health and family welfare minister Naba Das was fired upon at Brajrajnagar town around 1 pm on Sunday by Assistant Sub-inspector of Police Gopal Das, who is believed to be suffering from a mental disorder. The injured BJD leader was airlifted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar, where he died.

An FIR, filed by Brajarajnagar Police Station inspector-in-charge Pradumnya Kumar Swain, claimed that accused Gopal Das shot the minister with his service pistol from a very close range with the “intention to kill him".

The “plain paper FIR" accessed by India Today read, “…Minister Naba Das’ car stopped near the venue at around 12:15 pm. Soon after Naba Das got down of the vehicle after opening the front side passenger door, ASI Gopal Krushna Das, who was deployed for traffic clearance, came close and opened fire from his service pistol from a very close range, aiming at the minister with a clear intention to kill him."

The FIR further stated that the accused fired two more rounds of bullets from his 9 mm pistol. During the tussle, the accused ASI also reportedly suffered some injury to his finger.

Gopal Das was appointed the PSO of Naba Das earlier when he was a Congress MLA.

Naba Das’s Funeral

Earlier in the day, the mortal remains of Das were consigned to flames with full state honours in Jharsuguda in the presence of thousands of people, who bade a tearful adieu to the departed leader.

Amid chants of ‘slokas’, his son Bishal Das lit the funeral pyre, as a large gathering of MPs, MLAs and industrialists paid tributes to the popular BJD minister. The last rites were held at the Kherual Crematorium.

The Odisha government has also announced a three-day state mourning as a mark of respect to Das.

Among those present at the funeral were Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari, Agriculture Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain, MLA Dibya Shankar Mishra, Bargarh MP Suresh Pujari, and industrialists from Jharsuguda.

Many shops, business establishments and educational institutions in the district remained closed on Monday, with locals pouring out on the streets to shower flowers on the hearse carrying the departed leader’s remains, which drove through the streets of Jharsuguda town on its way to his home Governor Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik visited the leader’s residence, where people from different walks of life had also gathered to pay tribute to the 60-year-old leader, who dominated the political landscape in western Odisha for at least three decades.

Here’s What Gopal Das’s Wife Said

Meanwhile, accused Gopal Das’s wife Jayanati told reporters at her residence near Berhampur in Ganjam district that she heard the news about her husband firing at the minister from television channels.

She said Gopal Das suffered from mental disorder for the last seven-eight years, and was taking medicines and appeared quite normal. She said her husband had made a video call to their daughter in the morning.

He had no personal enmity with the minister, she said, demanding a proper investigation into the matter to find out the truth.

(with inputs from PTI)

