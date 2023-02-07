In the Odisha Health Minister Naba Das murder case, the Crime Branch recreated the crime scene at Gandhi Chowk in Brajarajnagar of Jharsuguda district.

Amid tight security, accused Gopal Krushna Das was brought to the crime spot where he showed how he gunned down the minister while the latter was stepping out of his vehicle for a public meeting on January 29.

The dismissed police ASI demonstrated how he held his service revolver tightly in both hands, shot at Naba Das, tried to flee from the spot amid the crowd by showing the pistol and got overpowered by two policemen.

The entire crime scene was recreated in presence of the team Crime Branch that is probing the sensational murder case.

Reportedly, Gopal Das confessed to the crime before the investigators. He is on the remand by Crime Branch for investigation in the case.

According to reports, Gopal Das shot at the minister at the time he was alighting from his car to attend a public meeting at Gandhi Chowk in Brajarajnagar on January 29. He was deployed for traffic clearance at Gandhi Chowk for the minister’s visit.

Dismissing the accused police personnel from his service, the state government handed over the investigation to the crime branch. The probe is being led by ADG Arun Bothra under the supervision of retired High Court judge Justice JP Das.

