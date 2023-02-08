Dismissed police ASI Gopal Das, accused of killing Odisha Health Minister Naba Das on January 29, will undergo narco-analysis and polygraph tests as part of the investigation. He will be taken to Gujarat’s Gandhinagar for these tests.

The JMFC court at Jharsuguda has allowed the Odisha Crime Branch to conduct the twin tests on the dismissed police ASI, said an official.

The JMFC court also allowed the Crime Branch to take the accused on remand for five more days for further investigation into the case, said the Public prosecutor of JMFC Court.

Initially, the court had allowed the Crime Branch to take the accused Gopal Das on remand for four days soon after his arrest in connection with the incident.

The court extended the remand period for four more days on February 4.

“The second remand period of Gopal Das ended today. We sought the court’s permission to take him on further remand for more investigation into the case. The JMFC court has permitted us to take him to remand for five more days,” said the CB official.

Orissa High Court Justice (retired) JP Das, who is monitoring the ongoing Crime Branch probe into the murder of Health Minister Naba Kishore Das, visited the crime spot at Brajarajnagar.

Odisha DGP Sunil Kumar Bansal also visited the crime spot with senior officials. He reached Jharsuguda on Tuesday along with Director of Intelligence Sanjeev Panda and ADG (Law&Order) RK Sharma.

