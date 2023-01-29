CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Odisha Health Minister Naba Das Shot At by Cop During Event; Critical

Last Updated: January 29, 2023, 13:40 IST

Odisha Health Minister Naba Das was shot at during an event on Sunday.

Naba Kishore Das Attack: The incident took place at Brajarajnagar area of Jharsuguda district at around 12.30 pm on Sunday

Odisha Health Minister Naba Das was shot at during an event on Sunday and was taken rushed to the Jharsuguda hospital. The incident took place at around 12:30 pm.

As soon as the minister got off his car and was about to walk to the newly built party office, shots were fired at him by Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Gopal Chandra Das.  According to reports, he received two bullet wounds on his chest.

Naba Das is prominent minister in CM Naveen Pattnaik-led Odisha cabinet, and is said to be critical. The minister was about to inaugurate a BJD party office at Brajarajnagar.

ASI Das on duty at the Gandhi Chowk police outpost and fired from his service revolver, sources said. A high-level inquiry has been ordered to ascertain why a security lapse happened.

The ASI has been apprehended and taken into custody. Arms recovered from him have been seized and he is being interrogated. The motive behind the attack is not yet clear, sources said.

The incident took place at the Gandhi Chaka area of Brajarajnagar in the Jharsuguda district.

The minister was later taken to the Jharsuguda airport and is being taken for further treatment in an air ambulance to Apollo Hospital, Bhubaneswar.

