Nabarangpur Recruitment 2018: 123 Posts, Apply before 30th May 2018

Nabarangpur Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 123 vacancies in High Schools has begun on the official website of Collector & District Magistrate, Nabarangpur - ordistricts.nic.in The Collectorate aims to recruit candidates for the posts of Junior Teacher, Clerk Peon and PET on Contractual Basis in the high schools that come under the purview of SC and ST Development Department. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 30May 2018 by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://ordistricts.nic.in/district_home.php?did=nbp Step 2 – Click on ‘News and Advertisement’Step 3 – Click on ‘Recruitment/ Results’Step 4 – Click on the link ‘Advertisement for Teaching and Non Teaching Posts’ under 'Recruitment/ Results’Step 5 – Open the link ‘QRINBP­_RESULTS_2018_967.pdfStep 6 – Download the Application form and take a print outStep 7 – Fill the application form in the prescribed format and send the same along with other documents at the address mentioned below:‘District Welfare Officer, Nabarangpur, PIN 764059’BA/ B.Ed – 22B.Sc/B.Ed PCM – 9B.Sc/B.Ed CBZ – 14Hindi Teacher – 11Sanskrit Teacher – 11IA.CT – 15ISC CT – 10PET – 13Junior Clerk – 9Peon – 9– The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree in Arts/ Commerce from a recognized university with minimum of 50% marks.– The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree in Science (PCM/ CBZ) from a recognized university with minimum of 50% marks.– The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree in Hindi from a recognized university with minimum of 50% marksThe applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree in Sanskrit from a recognized university with minimum of 50% marksThe applicant must be CT passed, 12passed in Science with minimum of 50% marks from a recognized Council.– The applicant must be CT passed, 12passed in Arts with minimum of 50% marks from a recognized Council.– The applicant must be class 12passed with minimum of 50% marks from a recognized Board.– The applicant must be Graduate from a recognized university with basic knowledge of Computers.– The applicant must be passed ME examination.Read the official advertisement to know more:The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 32 years as on 1January 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the official advertisement.BA/ B.Ed – Rs.16,880 per monthB.Sc/B.Ed PCM – Rs.16,880 per monthB.Sc/B.Ed CBZ – Rs.16,880 per monthHindi Teacher – Rs.10,000 – Rs.16,880 per monthSanskrit Teacher – Rs.10,000 – Rs.16,880 per monthIA.CT – Rs.10,000 per monthISC CT – Rs.10,000 per monthPET – Rs.9250 per monthJunior Clerk – Rs.8880 per monthPeon – Rs.8070 per monthThe selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Merit List created as per their percentage of marks.