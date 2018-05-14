GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Nabarangpur Recruitment 2018: 123 Posts, Apply before 30th May 2018

The Collectorate aims to recruit candidates for the posts of Junior Teacher, Clerk Peon and PET on Contractual Basis in the high schools that come under the purview of SC and ST Development Department.

Updated:May 14, 2018, 1:10 PM IST
Nabarangpur Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 123 vacancies in High Schools has begun on the official website of Collector & District Magistrate, Nabarangpur - ordistricts.nic.in.

The Collectorate aims to recruit candidates for the posts of Junior Teacher, Clerk Peon and PET on Contractual Basis in the high schools that come under the purview of SC and ST Development Department. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 30th May 2018 by following the instructions given below:

How to apply Collector & District Magistrate Recruitment 2018?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://ordistricts.nic.in/district_home.php?did=nbp

Step 2 – Click on ‘News and Advertisement’

Step 3 – Click on ‘Recruitment/ Results’

Step 4 – Click on the link ‘Advertisement for Teaching and Non Teaching Posts’ under 'Recruitment/ Results’

Step 5 – Open the link ‘QRINBP­_RESULTS_2018_967.pdf

Step 6 – Download the Application form and take a print out

Step 7 – Fill the application form in the prescribed format and send the same along with other documents at the address mentioned below:

‘District Welfare Officer, Nabarangpur, PIN 764059’

Direct Link - http://ordistricts.nic.in/news_and_tender/results_desc.php?id=10716&s_by=sdate

Nabarangpur Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:

BA/ B.Ed – 22

B.Sc/B.Ed PCM – 9

B.Sc/B.Ed CBZ – 14

Hindi Teacher – 11

Sanskrit Teacher – 11

IA.CT – 15

ISC CT – 10

PET – 13

Junior Clerk – 9

Peon – 9

Eligibility Criteria:

BA/ B.Ed – The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree in Arts/ Commerce from a recognized university with minimum of 50% marks.

B.Sc/B.Ed PCM – The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree in Science  (PCM/ CBZ) from a recognized university with minimum of 50% marks.

Hindi Teacher – The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree in Hindi from a recognized university with minimum of 50% marks

Sanskrit Teacher – The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree in Sanskrit from a recognized university with minimum of 50% marks

IA.CT – The applicant must be CT passed, 12th passed in Science with minimum of 50% marks from a recognized Council.

ISC CT – The applicant must be CT passed, 12th passed in Arts with minimum of 50% marks from a recognized Council.

PET – The applicant must be class 12th passed with minimum of 50% marks from a recognized Board.

Junior Clerk – The applicant must be Graduate from a recognized university with basic knowledge of Computers.

Peon – The applicant must be passed ME examination.

Read the official advertisement to know more:

http://ordistportalcontent.nic.in/storeddata/results/ORINBP_RESULTS_2018_5967.pdf

Age Limit:

The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 32 years as on 1st January 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the official advertisement.

Pay Scale:

BA/ B.Ed – Rs.16,880  per month

B.Sc/B.Ed PCM – Rs.16,880  per month

B.Sc/B.Ed CBZ – Rs.16,880  per month

Hindi Teacher – Rs.10,000 – Rs.16,880  per month

Sanskrit Teacher – Rs.10,000 – Rs.16,880  per month

IA.CT – Rs.10,000 per month

ISC CT – Rs.10,000 per month

PET – Rs.9250 per month

Junior Clerk – Rs.8880 per month

Peon – Rs.8070 per month

 Selection Process:

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Merit List created as per their percentage of marks.

