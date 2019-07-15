NABARD 2019 Main Admit Card for Grade A and Grade B Officers Released at nabard.org, Download via Direct Link
The NABARD RDBS Admit Card 2019, NABARD RDBS Main Admit Card 2019 is available for download from the official website of National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development .
NABARD Head Office, Mumbai
NABARD 2019 Main Admit Card | The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) on Monday, July 15, has released NABARD 2019 Main Admit Card for Assistant Manager (Grade A) and Manager (Grade B) main examinations. The NABARD RDBS Admit Card 2019, NABARD RDBS Main Admit Card 2019 is available for download from the Bank’s official website nabard.org
The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development has activated direct link for download of NABARD 2019 Manager Admit Card, NABARD 2019 Assistant Manager Admit Card.
The NABARD 2019 Admit Card can be downloaded till the examination day. However, exam takers are suggested to take a printout of RDBS 2019 Assistant Manager Admit Card, RDBS 2019 Manager Admit Card at the earliest.
NABARD 2019 Admit Card: Steps to download NABARD RDBS Main Exam Admit Card
Step 1- Visit the official website of National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development: nabard.org
Step 2- Search for a tab reading NABARD 2019 Main Exam Admit Card and click on it
Step 3- You will be redirected to new window, enter your NABARD registration number, password and captcha code
Step 4- The NABARD 2019 Admit Card, NABARD 2019 Manager Admit Card, NABARD 2019 Assistant Manager Admit Card will be displayed in PDF format
Step 5- Download and take a printout of NABARD Main Exam 2019 Admit Card
Check the allotted test centers and timing printed on your NABARD 2019 Manager Admit Card, NABARD 2019 Assistant Manager Admit Card. Reach your allotted exam center with a copy of NABARD Exam 2019 Admit Card and one valid photo identity proof in original as well as a photocopy.
